Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Anderson picked up a hit in 72.2% of his games last year (57 of 79), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (41.8%).
- In six of 79 games last year, he went yard (7.6%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), Anderson picked up an RBI, and five of those games (6.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored a run in 40 of 79 games last year (50.6%), including nine multi-run games (11.4%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.306
|AVG
|.296
|.342
|OBP
|.340
|.383
|SLG
|.408
|10
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|13
|27/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|6
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|31 (70.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (74.3%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (40.0%)
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (51.4%)
|2 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (25.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Javier will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Nov. 3, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In 30 games last season he put together an 11-9 record and had a 2.54 ERA and a 0.948 WHIP.
