After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)

Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Anderson picked up a hit in 72.2% of his games last year (57 of 79), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (41.8%).

In six of 79 games last year, he went yard (7.6%). He went deep in 1.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), Anderson picked up an RBI, and five of those games (6.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored a run in 40 of 79 games last year (50.6%), including nine multi-run games (11.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 35 .306 AVG .296 .342 OBP .340 .383 SLG .408 10 XBH 9 2 HR 4 12 RBI 13 27/8 K/BB 28/7 6 SB 7 Home Away 44 GP 35 31 (70.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (74.3%) 19 (43.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (40.0%) 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%) 2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)