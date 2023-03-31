The South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) will hit the court on Friday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game. This Final Four battle starts at 9:30 PM at American Airlines Center (airing on ESPN).

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes score 36.5 more points per game (87.6) than the Gamecocks give up (51.1).

When it scores more than 51.1 points, Iowa is 23-6.

South Carolina's record is 29-0 when it gives up fewer than 87.6 points.

The Gamecocks average 9.6 more points per game (80.5) than the Hawkeyes allow (70.9).

South Carolina is 24-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Iowa has an 18-0 record when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.

This season the Gamecocks are shooting 46.4% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes shoot 51.2% from the field, 19.5% higher than the Gamecocks allow.

Iowa Schedule