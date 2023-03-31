Iowa vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0) against the Iowa Hawkeyes (30-6) at American Airlines Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on March 31.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 97-83 victory against Louisville in their last game on Sunday.
Iowa vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Iowa 68
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes took down the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Hawkeyes have 13 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the fifth-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +602 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 87.6 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (318th in college basketball).
- In Big Ten games, Iowa has averaged 1.6 more points (89.2) than overall (87.6) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Hawkeyes average 89.4 points per game. On the road, they score 85.9.
- At home, Iowa gives up 65 points per game. On the road, it allows 78.5.
- The Hawkeyes are averaging 85 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 2.6 fewer points than their average for the season (87.6).
