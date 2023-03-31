Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)
- Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 59 of 84 games last year (70.2%) Jimenez had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 19.0% of his games last season (84 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Jimenez drove in a run in 33 out of 84 games last season (39.3%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of those contests (15.5%).
- He came around to score in 36 of his 84 games a year ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored four times (4.8%).
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.315
|AVG
|.274
|.384
|OBP
|.331
|.541
|SLG
|.459
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|24
|34/16
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (65.0%)
|10 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (25.0%)
|21 (47.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (37.5%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (35.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Javier starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Thursday, Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In 30 games last season he compiled an 11-9 record and had a 2.54 ERA and a 0.948 WHIP.
