Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)
- Benintendi had a .371 on-base percentage while slugging .397.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked ninth, his on-base percentage ranked 17th, and he was 94th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi got a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games last year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
- In five of 126 games last year, he homered (4.0%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out of 126 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He came around to score in 40 of his 126 games a season ago (31.7%), with more than one run scored 13 times (10.3%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|58
|.290
|AVG
|.314
|.371
|OBP
|.371
|.373
|SLG
|.423
|14
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|27
|38/31
|K/BB
|39/21
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|59
|43 (64.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (74.6%)
|21 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (35.6%)
|19 (28.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (35.6%)
|2 (3.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.1%)
|18 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (33.9%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Javier gets the call to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty last appeared Thursday, Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- In his 30 appearances last season he compiled an 11-9 record, had a 2.54 ERA, and a 0.948 WHIP.
