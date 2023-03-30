In the first game of the regular season on Thursday, March 30, Framber Valdez will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros, and the Chicago White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:08 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+115). A 7.5-run total is set for this game.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Astros were favored 149 times and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Astros won 85 of their 118 games, or 72%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Houston has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The White Sox came away with 24 wins in the 54 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the White Sox won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing away from home last season (72 total in road contests).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 on the road.

White Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

