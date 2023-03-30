Framber Valdez and Dylan Cease are the scheduled starters when the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox play on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, at 7:08 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox hit 149 homers last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

The White Sox ranked 18th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

Chicago's .256 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Chicago scored the 19th-most runs in the majors last season with 686 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox had the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.310).

Chicago struck out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

The White Sox pitched to a 3.96 last season, which ranked 16th in baseball.

Chicago pitchers had a 1.288 WHIP last season, 18th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Cease to the mound for his first start this season.

The last time the 27-year-old righty pitched was on Sunday, Oct. 2, throwing five innings as the starter against the San Diego Padres.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Astros - Away Dylan Cease Framber Valdez 3/31/2023 Astros - Away Lance Lynn Cristian Javier 4/1/2023 Astros - Away Lucas Giolito Jose Urquidy 4/2/2023 Astros - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Garcia 4/3/2023 Giants - Home Michael Kopech - 4/5/2023 Giants - Home - -

