Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)
- Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Andrus had a base hit in 94 of 149 games last year (63.1%), with at least two hits in 33 of those contests (22.1%).
- He homered in 17 of 149 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Andrus picked up an RBI in 33 out of 149 games last season (22.1%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (12.1%).
- He came around to score 54 times in 149 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|79
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.302
|OBP
|.305
|.373
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|23
|RBI
|35
|34/16
|K/BB
|58/23
|6
|SB
|12
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Valdez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 29-year-old southpaw last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six innings.
- His 2.77 ERA ranked 11th, 1.152 WHIP ranked 24th, and 8.7 K/9 ranked 18th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
