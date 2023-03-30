The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

In 70.2% of his 84 games last season, Jimenez picked up a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 16 of 84 games last year, he went yard (19.0%). He went deep in 4.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Jimenez drove in a run in 33 games last year out of 84 (39.3%), including multiple RBIs in 15.5% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on seven occasions..

In 42.9% of his 84 games last season, he scored a run (36 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.8%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 40 .315 AVG .274 .384 OBP .331 .541 SLG .459 15 XBH 13 9 HR 7 30 RBI 24 34/16 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 0

