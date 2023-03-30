The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

Vaughn registered 138 hits while batting .271.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 76th, and he was 61st in the league in slugging.

In 66.4% of his 134 games last season, Vaughn had a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 17 of 134 games last year, he hit a long ball (12.7%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Vaughn drove in a run in 46 of 134 games last season (34.3%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

In 53 of 134 games last season (39.6%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (5.2%) he scored more than once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 68 .233 AVG .307 .276 OBP .364 .368 SLG .490 21 XBH 25 6 HR 11 27 RBI 49 48/12 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)