The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

Benintendi had a .371 OBP while slugging .397.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Benintendi got a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games last year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.

He hit a long ball in 4.0% of his games in 2022 (five of 126), including 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.2% of his 126 games a year ago, Benintendi picked up an RBI (38 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (7.9%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 31.7% of his 126 games last year, with more than one run in 10.3% of those games (13).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 58 .290 AVG .314 .371 OBP .371 .373 SLG .423 14 XBH 17 2 HR 3 24 RBI 27 38/31 K/BB 39/21 4 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)