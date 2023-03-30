Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)
- Benintendi had a .371 OBP while slugging .397.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Benintendi got a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games last year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 4.0% of his games in 2022 (five of 126), including 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.2% of his 126 games a year ago, Benintendi picked up an RBI (38 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (7.9%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 31.7% of his 126 games last year, with more than one run in 10.3% of those games (13).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|58
|.290
|AVG
|.314
|.371
|OBP
|.371
|.373
|SLG
|.423
|14
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|27
|38/31
|K/BB
|39/21
|4
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Valdez gets the call to start for the Astros, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 29-year-old left-hander started the game and went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 11th in ERA (2.77), 24th in WHIP (1.152), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.