Having taken three straight, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

The Avalanche-Wild game will air on TNT, TVAS, and SN360, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Wild vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/15/2023 Wild Avalanche 3-2 COL 10/17/2022 Wild Avalanche 6-3 COL

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 194 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.

With 217 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Wild are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 72 22 43 65 40 40 38.2% Matthew Boldy 74 28 29 57 37 48 57.5% Joel Eriksson Ek 74 23 34 57 14 41 49.2% Marcus Johansson 73 15 24 39 29 27 42.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 198 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 239 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 40 goals over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players