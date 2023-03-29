Anthony Edwards is a player to watch when the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) and the Phoenix Suns (40-35) go head to head at Footprint Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Timberwolves beat the Kings 119-115. With 20 points, Jaden McDaniels was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden McDaniels 20 3 2 2 0 1 Naz Reid 18 4 1 1 1 2 Anthony Edwards 17 5 7 0 0 1

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is the Timberwolves' top scorer (24.5 points per game), and he posts 4.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert is the Timberwolves' top rebounder (11.6 per game), and he puts up 13.8 points and 1.2 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fourth in the NBA.

McDaniels gets the Timberwolves 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kyle Anderson is posting 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.

Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' top assist man (6.9 per game), and he contributes 11.5 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 15.0 12.0 2.6 1.0 1.6 0.0 Kyle Anderson 12.0 7.2 8.0 1.3 0.8 0.7 Mike Conley 15.0 3.0 4.9 1.4 0.2 2.5 Anthony Edwards 16.2 4.0 2.6 0.4 0.5 2.0 Jaden McDaniels 15.8 3.8 1.6 0.5 0.9 1.6

