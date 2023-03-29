The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) have five players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (40-35) at Footprint Center on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves enter this contest following a 119-115 victory against the Kings on Monday. Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points in the Timberwolves' win, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Calf 20.5 7.9 5.1 Taurean Prince PF Questionable Illness 9 2.4 1.7 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Ankle 24.5 5.8 4.5 Matt Ryan SF Out Illness 3.7 0.8 0.5

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle)

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves put up only four more points per game (115.9) than the Suns allow (111.9).

Minnesota has put together a 29-18 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

While the Timberwolves are averaging 115.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, producing 117.6 a contest.

Minnesota knocks down 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.6. It shoots 36.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.1%.

The Timberwolves rank 22nd in the NBA with 111.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th defensively with 111.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5 234

