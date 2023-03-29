Timberwolves vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (40-35) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN. The point total is set at 235.5 in the matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 30 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 235.5 points.
- Minnesota has a 231.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- Minnesota's ATS record is 35-40-0 this year.
- The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those games.
- This season, Minnesota has won eight of its 18 games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|20
|26.7%
|113.7
|229.6
|111.9
|227.9
|225.9
|Timberwolves
|30
|39.5%
|115.9
|229.6
|116
|227.9
|231.3
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Timberwolves have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.
- Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .421 (16-21-0). Away, it is .500 (19-19-0).
- The Timberwolves put up just four more points per game (115.9) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.9).
- Minnesota is 25-21 against the spread and 29-18 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|39-35
|15-13
|38-37
|Timberwolves
|35-40
|14-9
|35-41
Timberwolves vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Timberwolves
|113.7
|115.9
|18
|11
|23-7
|25-21
|23-8
|29-18
|111.9
|116
|5
|18
|32-17
|19-10
|35-14
|23-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.