Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) are 5-point underdogs as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSAZ, and BSN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Timberwolves vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 117 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Suns (- 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- The Suns sport a 37-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-38-2 mark from the Timberwolves.
- Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 57.7% of the time. That's less often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 5 or more (65%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it better (48% of the time) than Minnesota (46.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 31-14, while the Timberwolves are 21-20 as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Minnesota is 11th in the NBA in points scored (115.9 per game) and 18th in points allowed (116).
- The Timberwolves are eighth in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).
- In 2022-23, Minnesota has attempted 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Minnesota's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71.9% have been 2-pointers.
