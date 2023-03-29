Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 119-115 win versus the Kings, Gobert had 16 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Let's break down Gobert's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.8 15.0 Rebounds 10.5 11.6 12.0 Assists -- 1.2 2.6 PRA 25.5 26.6 29.6 PR 23.5 25.4 27



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Rudy Gobert has made 5.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.3% of his team's total makes.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 104.1 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.9 points per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Suns concede 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 32 4 12 1 0 1 4 11/9/2022 30 25 11 0 0 3 0 11/1/2022 32 7 9 3 0 1 0

