Jaden McDaniels' Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

McDaniels, in his last appearance, had 20 points and two steals in a 119-115 win over the Kings.

In this article we will look at McDaniels' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.2 15.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.8 Assists -- 2.0 1.6 PRA -- 18.1 21.2 PR 14.5 16.1 19.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Jaden McDaniels has made 4.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.6% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns allow 111.9 points per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns give up 42.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the league.

The Suns concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.5 makes per game, fourth in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 36 14 5 6 2 1 1 11/9/2022 38 24 8 3 2 1 0 11/1/2022 17 4 3 0 0 0 1

