Timberwolves vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (45-29) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNX. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-4.5
|238.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 26 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 238.5 points.
- The average over/under for Minnesota's matchups this season is 231.9, 6.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Minnesota has compiled a 34-40-0 record against the spread.
- The Timberwolves have been victorious in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has won nine of its 19 games, or 47.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|37
|50%
|121.1
|236.9
|118.5
|234.6
|236
|Timberwolves
|26
|34.7%
|115.8
|236.9
|116.1
|234.6
|231.2
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of the Timberwolves' past 10 games have hit the over.
- This season, Minnesota is 16-21-0 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-19-0 ATS (.486).
- The Timberwolves score only 2.7 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Kings give up to opponents (118.5).
- Minnesota has put together a 16-9 ATS record and an 18-7 overall record in games it scores more than 118.5 points.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|41-33
|14-13
|38-36
|Timberwolves
|34-40
|13-9
|35-40
Timberwolves vs. Kings Point Insights
|Kings
|Timberwolves
|121.1
|115.8
|1
|11
|32-16
|16-9
|39-9
|18-7
|118.5
|116.1
|26
|18
|25-8
|27-23
|25-8
|31-20
