Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

McDaniels, in his most recent showing, had in a 99-96 win over the Warriors.

With prop bets available for McDaniels, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.1 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.9 Assists -- 2.0 1.6 PRA 19.5 18 21.2 PR 17.5 16 19.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 9.9% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.0 per contest.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Kings concede 118.5 points per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Kings are eighth in the league, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings are ranked last in the league, allowing 26.6 per game.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 34 19 4 2 3 1 1 1/30/2023 33 11 3 4 1 0 0 1/28/2023 35 15 8 2 3 0 0

