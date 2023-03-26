The two-game Women's NCAA Tournament slate on March 26 includes Elite Eight action, which is highlighted by a matchup between No. 5 Louisville and No. 2 Iowa. For March Madness game times and details on how to watch each matchup, check out the remainder of this piece.

Elite Eight Odds and How to Watch

No. 9 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location: Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs LSU

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

How to Watch Louisville vs Iowa