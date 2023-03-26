At Chase Center on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (39-36) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) at 8:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-6.5) 239.5 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-6.5) 239.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-6.5) 239.5 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Warriors score 118.5 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 118 (25th in the league) for a +38 scoring differential overall.
  • The Timberwolves have a -19 scoring differential, putting up 116.1 points per game (11th in league) and allowing 116.3 (19th in NBA).
  • The two teams combine to score 234.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to average 234.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
  • Golden State has covered 34 times in 75 games with a spread this season.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 34-39-1 record against the spread this year.

Timberwolves and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Timberwolves +20000 +7000 -165
Warriors +1200 +550 -3030

Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.