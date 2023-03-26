The Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, heading into their Sunday, March 26 game against the Golden State Warriors (39-36) at Chase Center, which starts at 8:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves enter this game after a 125-124 win over the Hawks on Wednesday. Naz Reid scored 26 points in the Timberwolves' win, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Calf 20.8 8.0 5.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2.0 Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Ankle 24.7 5.9 4.4

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Questionable (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves put up an average of 116.1 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Warriors give up.

Minnesota is 18-7 when it scores more than 118.0 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Timberwolves are averaging 120.6 points per game, 4.5 more than their season average (116.1).

Minnesota connects on 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.6. It shoots 36.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.3%.

The Timberwolves rank 22nd in the league averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6.5 239.5

