The Golden State Warriors (39-36) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 239.5.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -6.5 239.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 26 games this season that ended with a combined score above 239.5 points.

Minnesota has had an average of 232.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Minnesota is 33-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.

This season, Minnesota has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 31 41.3% 118.5 234.6 118.0 234.3 233.2 Timberwolves 26 35.1% 116.1 234.6 116.3 234.3 231.0

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .421 (16-21-0). On the road, it is .472 (17-19-0).

The Timberwolves put up an average of 116.1 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Warriors give up.

Minnesota is 16-9 against the spread and 18-7 overall when it scores more than 118.0 points.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 35-40 11-12 42-33 Timberwolves 33-40 5-6 35-39

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Warriors Timberwolves 118.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.1 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 27-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 16-9 30-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-7 118.0 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 27-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-19 29-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

