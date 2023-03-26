Marcus Carr and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns match up with the Miami Hurricanes in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas was victorious in its previous game versus Xavier, 83-71, on Friday. Tyrese Hunter was its top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Hunter 19 2 2 0 2 3 Christian Bishop 18 9 0 0 0 0 Marcus Carr 18 4 6 0 0 2

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

In its most recent game, Miami (FL) topped Houston on Friday, 89-75. Nijel Pack scored a team-high 26 points (and added two assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 26 4 2 1 0 7 Isaiah Wong 20 6 3 0 0 1 Jordan Miller 13 6 4 0 1 1

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice averages 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.5 assists and 10.3 points.

Hunter puts up 10.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the field and 34.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dylan Disu averages 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier paces the Hurricanes in rebounding (10.1 per game), and produces 13.3 points and 1.3 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Jordan Miller is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 54% of his shots from the floor.

Pack is averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Wooga Poplar gives the Hurricanes 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jabari Rice 15.5 3.7 2.2 1.1 0.4 2 Dylan Disu 13.4 6.3 1.1 1 0.8 0.3 Marcus Carr 12.2 3.1 4.2 1.7 0.2 1.5 Tyrese Hunter 12 2.8 2.1 0.7 0.6 2 Timmy Allen 5.4 4.8 2.6 0.6 0.2 0.1

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)