The No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (26-11) hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena, airing on ESPN beginning at 9:00 PM, with the winner moving on to the Final Four from the N/A Region bracket.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score just 2.5 more points per game (73) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (70.5).

Louisville has put together a 17-3 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

Iowa has a 16-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73 points.

The Hawkeyes average 87.3 points per game, 23.9 more points than the 63.4 the Cardinals allow.

Iowa has a 23-6 record when putting up more than 63.4 points.

When Louisville allows fewer than 87.3 points, it is 21-9.

The Hawkeyes are making 51.1% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (39.8%).

The Cardinals shoot 45.1% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

