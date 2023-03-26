Iowa vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) matching up with the Louisville Cardinals (26-11) at 9:00 PM ET on March 26. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 victory for Iowa, who are favored by our model.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of an 87-77 win against Colorado in their last game on Friday.
Iowa vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Iowa vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in an 86-85 win on February 26, which was their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 12-6 (.667%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes have a +588 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.8 points per game. They're putting up 87.3 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.5 per contest to rank 315th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Iowa scores more points per game (89.2) than its overall average (87.3).
- The Hawkeyes are putting up 89.4 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 85.9 points per contest.
- Defensively, Iowa has played better in home games this season, giving up 65.0 points per game, compared to 78.5 when playing on the road.
- The Hawkeyes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 84.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.9 points fewer than the 87.3 they've scored this year.
