Sunday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) and Louisville Cardinals (26-11) matching up at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 77-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on March 26.

In their last game on Friday, the Hawkeyes secured an 87-77 victory against Colorado.

Iowa vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' signature win this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Hawkeyes secured the 86-85 win at home on February 26.

The Hawkeyes have 12 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Iowa has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Louisville Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 4, the Cardinals secured their best win of the season, a 64-38 victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 11-10 (.524%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

72-62 over Ole Miss (No. 21) on March 24

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +588 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.8 points per game. They're putting up 87.3 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are giving up 70.5 per contest to rank 315th in college basketball.

In conference games, Iowa averages more points per game (89.2) than its overall average (87.3).

The Hawkeyes are posting 89.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging in away games (85.9).

Iowa is ceding 65 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (78.5).

The Hawkeyes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 84.4 points a contest compared to the 87.3 they've averaged this season.

Louisville Performance Insights