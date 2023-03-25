Having dropped three in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, starting at 5:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI to see the Wild and the Blackhawks take the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/16/2022 Wild Blackhawks 4-1 MIN
10/30/2022 Blackhawks Wild 4-3 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have conceded 192 total goals (2.7 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Wild's 209 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Wild have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
  • Defensively, the Wild have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 70 22 42 64 40 40 38.2%
Joel Eriksson Ek 72 23 32 55 13 39 49%
Matthew Boldy 72 25 29 54 37 48 57.3%
Marcus Johansson 71 15 22 37 26 25 42.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 253 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.
  • With 174 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 71 20 13 33 26 30 55.6%
Seth Jones 61 10 21 31 57 44 -
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Andreas Athanasiou 70 14 13 27 40 47 41.8%
Tyler Johnson 45 8 18 26 17 28 50.6%

