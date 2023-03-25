Saturday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the UConn Huskies (31-5) squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at TBA on March 25. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 victory for UConn, who are favored by our model.

In their last game on Monday, the Huskies claimed a 77-58 victory against Baylor.

UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66

UConn Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Huskies picked up their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.

The Huskies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (14).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

The Huskies have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes beat the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, 79-75, on March 4, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Buckeyes are 10-6 (.625%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Ohio State has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Huskies are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30

71-69 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 20

84-67 over Oregon (No. 26) on December 21

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +644 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.9 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball.

With 73.5 points per game in Big East tilts, UConn is posting 2.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76.3 PPG).

At home, the Huskies are scoring 5.7 more points per game (78.5) than they are in road games (72.8).

Defensively, UConn has played better in home games this season, surrendering 58.3 points per game, compared to 58.4 away from home.

In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been putting up 70.7 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Ohio State Performance Insights