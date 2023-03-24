Louisville vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and the Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Louisville coming out on top. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 73-51 win against Texas in their most recent game on Monday.
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Louisville vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 66, Ole Miss 65
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals took down the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Cardinals have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (10), but also have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
- Louisville has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 28) on January 15
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- The Rebels picked up their signature win of the season on March 19, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 54-49.
- The Rebels have six wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 54-49 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 19
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 32) on January 12
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 1
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 41) on February 26
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +348 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball and are allowing 63.4 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Louisville is scoring 69.9 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (73.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.
- The Cardinals are posting 77.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is six more points than they're averaging in away games (71.2).
- At home, Louisville is surrendering 1.6 fewer points per game (62.4) than away from home (64).
- The Cardinals have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 71.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.5 points fewer than the 73.1 they've scored this season.
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels put up 68.8 points per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 56.3 per outing (20th in college basketball). They have a +415 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game.
- In conference play, Ole Miss is putting up fewer points (66.5 per game) than it is overall (68.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Rebels average 74.6 points per game. Away, they score 62.5.
- In 2022-23 Ole Miss is conceding 4.9 fewer points per game at home (53.3) than on the road (58.2).
- The Rebels are posting 64.1 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 4.7 fewer points than their average for the season (68.8).
