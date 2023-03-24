Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 24.

The Hawkeyes enter this game after a 74-66 victory against Georgia on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win this season came in an 86-85 victory against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Iowa has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Colorado Schedule Analysis

When the Buffaloes defeated the Utah Utes (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on January 6 by a score of 77-67, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buffaloes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Colorado has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +578 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17 points per game. They're putting up 87.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.4 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball.

Iowa's offense has been more productive in Big Ten games this season, scoring 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.4 PPG.

When playing at home, the Hawkeyes are scoring 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are on the road (85.9).

When playing at home, Iowa is allowing 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than when playing on the road (78.5).

The Hawkeyes have been racking up 86.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Colorado Performance Insights