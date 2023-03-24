Iowa vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 24.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 74-66 victory over Georgia in their last outing on Sunday.
Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes' best win this season came in an 86-85 victory over the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
- Iowa has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes' best win this season came in a 77-67 victory over the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6.
- The Buffaloes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- Colorado has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 17 points per game (scoring 87.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 70.4 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball) and have a +578 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Iowa is tallying 89.2 points per game this year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (87.4 points per game) is 1.8 PPG lower.
- When playing at home, the Hawkeyes are averaging 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are when playing on the road (85.9).
- Defensively, Iowa has played better in home games this season, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 78.5 in away games.
- The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 86.8 points a contest compared to the 87.4 they've averaged this season.
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes have a +346 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 69 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and are allowing 58.5 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Colorado has scored 65.9 points per game in Pac-12 play, and 69 overall.
- At home the Buffaloes are putting up 74.1 points per game, 9.2 more than they are averaging away (64.9).
- At home Colorado is allowing 59.2 points per game, 0.3 more than it is on the road (58.9).
- Over their last 10 games, the Buffaloes are tallying 65.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 69.
