Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 24.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 74-66 win over Georgia in their last outing on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes picked up their best win of the season on February 26, when they took down the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-85.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Iowa has eight wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Colorado Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 8 Utah Utes on January 6, the Buffaloes notched their best win of the season, a 77-67 home victory.

The Buffaloes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (11).

Colorado has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 17.0 points per game (scoring 87.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball while giving up 70.4 per outing to rank 314th in college basketball) and have a +578 scoring differential overall.

With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten contests, Iowa is posting 1.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (87.4 PPG).

The Hawkeyes post 89.4 points per game at home, compared to 85.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

Iowa allows 65 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 78.5 in road games.

The Hawkeyes have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 86.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.6 points fewer than the 87.4 they've scored this season.

Colorado Performance Insights