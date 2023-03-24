2023 Corales Puntacana Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
After the first round at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship, Brice Garnett is currently atop the leaderboard (+1000 to win).
Corales Puntacana Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards
- TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on fuboTV!
Corales Puntacana Championship Best Odds to Win
Ben Martin
- Tee Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-6)
- Odds to Win: +450
Martin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|1st
Wyndham Clark
- Tee Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 10th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +600
Clark Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|3
|0
|10th
Matt Wallace
- Tee Time: 7:21 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +800
Wallace Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|3rd
Brice Garnett
- Tee Time: 11:59 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Garnett Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|1st
Thomas Detry
- Tee Time: 7:33 AM ET
- Current Rank: 18th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Detry Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|5
|3
|18th
Corales Puntacana Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Dylan Wu
|4th (-4)
|+1600
|Erik Van Rooyen
|10th (-3)
|+1800
|Taylor Pendrith
|102nd (+5)
|+2000
|Sean O'Hair
|4th (-4)
|+2000
|Patrick Rodgers
|102nd (+5)
|+2000
|Doug Ghim
|10th (-3)
|+2800
|Austin Eckroat
|10th (-3)
|+2800
|Michael Kim
|18th (-2)
|+3300
|Andrew Novak
|18th (-2)
|+4000
|Brent Grant
|10th (-3)
|+4000
