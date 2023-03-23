The Minnesota Wild (41-22-8) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (26-32-12) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP, with both teams fresh off of a victory. The Wild are coming off a 2-1 overtime triumph over the New Jersey Devils, while the Flyers took down the Florida Panthers 6-3 in their last game.

During the last 10 games for the Wild, their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has given up 23 (they have a 7-1-2 record in those games). In 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (14.7% conversion rate).

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's game.

Wild vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Flyers 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+125)

Flyers (+125) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Flyers (-0.1)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (41-22-8 overall) have a 12-8-20 record in games that have required overtime.

Minnesota has 28 points (12-7-4) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 10 times this season the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they went 3-5-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has finished 9-7-1 in the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 19 points).

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 40 games (29-7-4, 62 points).

In the 30 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 41 points after finishing 20-9-1.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Minnesota is 21-13-4 (46 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 31 times, and went 19-8-4 (42 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 24th 2.89 Goals Scored 2.66 30th 3rd 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.30 21st 17th 31.5 Shots 29.3 26th 11th 30.7 Shots Allowed 31.6 19th 13th 22.2% Power Play % 15.4% 32nd 13th 80.5% Penalty Kill % 73.6% 28th

Wild vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP

ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

