Coming off a win last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET.

You can watch along on ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP as the Wild play the Flyers.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wild vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/26/2023 Wild Flyers 3-2 (F/OT) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 188 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Wild rank 23rd in the NHL with 205 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 69 22 41 63 40 40 38.9% Joel Eriksson Ek 71 23 30 53 13 39 48.6% Matthew Boldy 71 23 29 52 36 48 57.4% Marcus Johansson 70 15 21 36 25 25 42.6%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have allowed 231 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

The Flyers have 186 goals this season (2.7 per game), 30th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flyers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals during that span.

Flyers Key Players