How to Watch the Wild vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET.
You can watch along on ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP as the Wild play the Flyers.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Wild vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/26/2023
|Wild
|Flyers
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 188 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Wild rank 23rd in the NHL with 205 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|69
|22
|41
|63
|40
|40
|38.9%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|71
|23
|30
|53
|13
|39
|48.6%
|Matthew Boldy
|71
|23
|29
|52
|36
|48
|57.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|70
|15
|21
|36
|25
|25
|42.6%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have allowed 231 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- The Flyers have 186 goals this season (2.7 per game), 30th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Flyers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 26 goals during that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|52
|27
|27
|54
|23
|28
|48.1%
|Kevin Hayes
|69
|17
|34
|51
|30
|34
|50.3%
|Owen Tippett
|65
|21
|18
|39
|20
|36
|63%
|Scott Laughton
|66
|16
|22
|38
|38
|33
|47.2%
|Anthony DeAngelo
|63
|10
|27
|37
|55
|21
|-
