Top Players to Watch: UCLA vs. Gonzaga - Sweet 16
On Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, the UCLA Bruins (31-5) and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5) collide at 9:45 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Bruins' Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Bulldogs' Drew Timme are two players to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch UCLA vs. Gonzaga
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UCLA's Last Game
UCLA won its most recent game versus Northwestern, 68-63, on Saturday. Jaquez starred with 24 points, and also had eight rebounds and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|24
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Amari Bailey
|14
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Tyger Campbell
|12
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
Gonzaga's Last Game
On Sunday, in its most recent game, Gonzaga topped TCU 84-81. With 28 points, Timme was its high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Drew Timme
|28
|8
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rasir Bolton
|17
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Malachi Smith
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
UCLA Players to Watch
Jaquez puts up 17.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.3 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field.
Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 13.4 points.
Jaylen Clark puts up 13 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.6 steals (fifth in the country) and 0.3 blocked shots.
Adem Bona puts up 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
David Singleton is posting 9.1 points, 1.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
Timme tops the Bulldogs in scoring (21.1 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (3.1), shooting 62.1% from the field. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 1 block.
Anton Watson gives the Bulldogs 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Julian Strawther gets the Bulldogs 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
The Bulldogs receive 10.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Rasir Bolton.
Nolan Hickman tops the Bulldogs in assists (3.1 per game), and produces 8.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
UCLA Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|19.6
|8.3
|1.9
|1.3
|0.2
|1
|Tyger Campbell
|15.9
|3.3
|5.3
|1.7
|0
|1.4
|Amari Bailey
|12.7
|5.1
|2.6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.7
|Adem Bona
|5.2
|4.8
|0.4
|0.2
|1.9
|0
|David Singleton
|6.7
|2
|0.9
|0.9
|0.3
|1.6
Gonzaga Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Drew Timme
|20.8
|7.1
|2.9
|0.2
|1
|0.1
|Anton Watson
|12.4
|6.9
|3.3
|1.9
|1
|0.6
|Julian Strawther
|18.4
|4.8
|2.3
|1.1
|1
|2.5
|Nolan Hickman
|8.4
|2.6
|2.6
|0.7
|0.2
|1.4
|Malachi Smith
|8.6
|4.1
|1.4
|0.8
|0.1
|1
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.