The New York Knicks (42-30) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 8.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -8.5 227.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in 37 of 72 outings.

Minnesota's games this year have had a 231.6-point total on average, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota is 32-39-0 ATS this year.

The Timberwolves have won in 18, or 47.4%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Minnesota has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 25.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 33 45.8% 115.1 230.7 112.2 228.2 224.7 Timberwolves 37 51.4% 115.6 230.7 116 228.2 230.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .432 (16-20-0). On the road, it is .457 (16-19-0).

The Timberwolves' 115.6 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 112.2 the Knicks give up.

Minnesota is 22-17 against the spread and 24-16 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 41-31 1-3 37-35 Timberwolves 32-39 1-2 33-39

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Timberwolves 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 20-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-17 22-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-16 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 116 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 33-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-14 34-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-11

