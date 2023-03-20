Timberwolves vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (42-30) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 8.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-8.5
|227.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in 37 of 72 outings.
- Minnesota's games this year have had a 231.6-point total on average, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Minnesota is 32-39-0 ATS this year.
- The Timberwolves have won in 18, or 47.4%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Minnesota has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 25.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|33
|45.8%
|115.1
|230.7
|112.2
|228.2
|224.7
|Timberwolves
|37
|51.4%
|115.6
|230.7
|116
|228.2
|230.9
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Timberwolves have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .432 (16-20-0). On the road, it is .457 (16-19-0).
- The Timberwolves' 115.6 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 112.2 the Knicks give up.
- Minnesota is 22-17 against the spread and 24-16 overall when it scores more than 112.2 points.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|41-31
|1-3
|37-35
|Timberwolves
|32-39
|1-2
|33-39
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Timberwolves
|115.1
|115.6
|14
|12
|20-13
|22-17
|22-11
|24-16
|112.2
|116
|6
|18
|33-10
|22-14
|34-9
|26-11
