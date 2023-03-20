At Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 20, 2023, the New York Knicks (42-30) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on MSG and BSN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSN
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-8.5) 228 -350 +290 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Knicks (-8.5) 228.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Knicks (-8.5) 228 -345 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Knicks (-7.5) 229.5 -330 +270 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Knicks average 115.1 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 112.2 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +208 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
  • The Timberwolves score 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 116 (18th in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The two teams combine to score 230.7 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams give up 228.2 points per game combined, 0.2 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • New York has put together a 41-30-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Minnesota has covered 33 times in 72 games with a spread this year.

Timberwolves and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Timberwolves +35000 +13000 +170
Knicks +9000 +2800 -10000

