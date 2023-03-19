The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) and the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the N/A Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum, tipping off at 5:00 PM.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 78.9 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies give up.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.

Virginia Tech is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 78.9 points.

The Hokies record 11.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Jackrabbits give up (60.2).

Virginia Tech is 23-1 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

South Dakota State has a 22-4 record when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.

The Hokies shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.

The Jackrabbits make 44.2% of their shots from the field, just 6.4% more than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Duke W 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum 3/5/2023 Louisville W 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Chattanooga W 58-33 Cassell Coliseum 3/19/2023 South Dakota State - Cassell Coliseum

South Dakota State Schedule