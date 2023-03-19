Iowa vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) going head to head against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-65 victory as our model heavily favors Iowa.
Last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Friday 95-43 over SE Louisiana.
Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 77, Georgia 65
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 86-85, on February 26.
- The Hawkeyes have 11 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in Division 1.
- Iowa has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game with a +570 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.8 points per game (first in college basketball) and give up 70.5 per contest (316th in college basketball).
- Iowa is putting up 89.2 points per game this year in conference action, which is 1.4 more points per game than its overall average (87.8).
- The Hawkeyes are averaging 90.4 points per game this year at home, which is 4.5 more points than they're averaging in away games (85.9).
- Iowa gives up 64.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 78.5 in road games.
- On offense, the Hawkeyes have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 87.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 87.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.
