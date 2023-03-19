Iowa vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) clashing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-65 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.
The Hawkeyes enter this matchup on the heels of a 95-43 victory against SE Louisiana on Friday.
Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 77, Georgia 65
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, 86-85, on February 26, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Hawkeyes have 11 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the fifth-most in the nation.
- Iowa has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +570 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.8 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per outing (317th in college basketball).
- Iowa's offense has been more effective in Big Ten games this year, averaging 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.8 PPG.
- The Hawkeyes post 90.4 points per game in home games, compared to 85.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.5 points per contest.
- Iowa gives up 64.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 78.5 in road games.
- The Hawkeyes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 87.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.6 points fewer than the 87.8 they've scored this year.
