Iowa vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.
In their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Friday 95-43 over SE Louisiana.
Iowa vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Iowa vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 76, Georgia 66
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Hawkeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 86-85, on February 26.
- The Hawkeyes have the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (11).
- Iowa has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes have a +570 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.3 points per game. They're putting up 87.8 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.5 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Iowa scores more points per contest (89.2) than its overall average (87.8).
- The Hawkeyes put up 90.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 85.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, Iowa has played better in home games this season, surrendering 64.9 points per game, compared to 78.5 on the road.
- The Hawkeyes have been scoring 87.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
