The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) take to the court against the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) with a Sweet 16 spot in the South Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Amway Center.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Furman matchup in this article.

San Diego State vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

San Diego State vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Furman Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings San Diego State (-5.5) 138 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings

San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Trends

San Diego State has covered 16 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

A total of 14 out of the Aztecs' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

Furman has put together a 19-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Paladins games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this year.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Sportsbooks rate San Diego State lower (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).

The Aztecs have experienced the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +3500.

With odds of +3500, San Diego State has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Furman Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 Based on its moneyline odds, Furman has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

