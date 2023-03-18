The Toronto Raptors (34-36) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSN

TSN and BSN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 9.5)

Timberwolves (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Timberwolves (33-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 2.1% less often than the Raptors (34-35-1) this year.

Toronto covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

Toronto's games have gone over the total 54.3% of the time this season (38 out of 70), which is more often than Minnesota's games have (32 out of 71).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Raptors are 24-17, while the Timberwolves are 18-19 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Minnesota is 12th in the league in points scored (115.7 per game) and 18th in points conceded (115.9).

The Timberwolves are eighth in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.1). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 36%.

Minnesota attempts 38.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of Minnesota's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.8% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.