Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 18
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-14) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (23-9) at is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Nebraska securing the victory. Tipoff is at TBA on March 18.
The Panthers are coming off of an 88-76 victory against Colorado State in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023
Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 71, Northern Iowa 68
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- On January 11, the Panthers claimed their signature win of the season, a 70-69 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 41), according to our computer rankings.
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 41) on January 11
- 49-47 at home over Drake (No. 41) on February 1
- 74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 80) on January 1
- 88-76 at home over Colorado State (No. 93) on March 16
- 82-60 over Tulane (No. 101) on November 24
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game (posting 75.1 points per game, 32nd in college basketball, and allowing 65.2 per contest, 199th in college basketball) and have a +319 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Northern Iowa has scored 76.0 points per game in MVC play, and 75.1 overall.
- The Panthers are putting up more points at home (76.7 per game) than away (74.6).
- Northern Iowa gives up 63.4 points per game at home, and 68.5 on the road.
- The Panthers are scoring 77.6 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 2.5 more than their average for the season (75.1).
