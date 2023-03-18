How to Watch the Louisville vs. Drake Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Drake Bulldogs (22-9) play against the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (23-11) on Saturday at Moody Center. The contest begins at 7:30 PM.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Louisville vs. Drake Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score 15.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (63.2).
- When it scores more than 63.2 points, Drake is 18-6.
- Louisville's record is 21-8 when it allows fewer than 79.1 points.
- The Cardinals put up 7.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).
- When Louisville puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 17-4.
- When Drake allows fewer than 72.8 points, it is 18-4.
- The Cardinals shoot 44.8% from the field, 7% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs' 50.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.2 higher than the Cardinals have given up.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-48
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 64-38
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 75-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Drake
|-
|Moody Center
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Missouri State
|W 73-70
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
|3/11/2023
|Illinois State
|W 74-54
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
|3/12/2023
|Belmont
|W 89-71
|Vibrant Arena at the Mark
|3/18/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Moody Center
