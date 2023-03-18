Iowa State vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) and Toledo Rockets (28-4) going head to head at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Cyclones came out on top in their most recent matchup 61-51 against Texas on Sunday.
Iowa State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iowa State vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones' signature win this season came in a 74-62 victory against the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on December 18.
- The Cyclones have eight Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 14th-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 47th-most.
- Iowa State has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18
- 61-51 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 12
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13
- 82-72 over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 11
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 28
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones average 75.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (176th in college basketball). They have a +353 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.
- With 73.3 points per game in Big 12 tilts, Iowa State is averaging 2.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (75.5 PPG).
- Offensively, the Cyclones have fared better in home games this year, putting up 78.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game on the road.
- Iowa State gives up 58.6 points per game in home games this season, compared to 72.5 when playing on the road.
- The Cyclones have been putting up 74.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 75.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
