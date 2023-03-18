Fancy placing a wager on Houston versus Auburn? If you're a new customer and online sports betting is legal in your area, keep reading for how to sign up with BetMGM and benefit from our very appealing BetMGM bonus!

Houston vs. Auburn Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -5.5

Houston -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -250, Auburn +200

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the desire to wager on the Cougars' matchup against the Tigers but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cougars (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cougars to defeat the Tigers with those odds, and the Cougars emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Cougars at -5.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout in certain situations. In this case, the -5.5 means that the Cougars must win by at least six points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Tigers would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 131.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.